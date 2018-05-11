Pete Davidson and his "Saturday Night Live" boss Lorne Michaels are coming under fire after the comedian mocked a former Navy SEAL-turned-congressional candidate who lost his eye in war.

During the final pre-election episode of "Saturday Night Live, the newly single Davidson stopped by the "Weekend Update" desk to offer his "first impressions" on several "gross" candidates running for office in Tuesday's midterms.

After cracking jokes about Florida Gov. Rick Scott and U.S. Rep. Peter King (New York), Davidson took aim at Republican Dan Crenshaw, whose picture appeared on the screen.

"You may be surprised to hear he’s a congressional candidate in Texas and not a hitman in a porno movie," the comedian said, fighting back laughter. "I’m sorry, I know he lost his eye in war, or whatever. Whatever.”

Crenshaw, who's vying to become the representative for Texas’ 2nd Congressional District, lost his right eye to an IED blast in Afghanistan during his third deployment in 2012. The SEAL was deployed twice more overseas in 2014 and 2016 after regaining sight in his badly damaged left eye, according to his website.

Sign up for the STL Morning Rush newsletter Sign up for the daily STL Morning Rush Newsletter Something went wrong. Get daily emails with stories that will make you feel something. Thank you for signing up for the STL Morning Rush Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

The war veteran responded to Davidson's comments on Sunday.

"Good rule in life: I try hard not to offend; I try harder not to be offended," Crenshaw tweeted. "That being said, I hope @nbcsnl recognizes that vets don’t deserve to see their wounds used as punchlines for bad jokes."

Good rule in life: I try hard not to offend; I try harder not to be offended. That being said, I hope @nbcsnl recognizes that vets don’t deserve to see their wounds used as punchlines for bad jokes. — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) November 4, 2018

The same day, Crenshaw elaborated on his feelings to TMZ.

While he said it would "very healthy" for the country as a whole "to get away from this culture where we demand apologies every time someone misspeaks," he did want "SNL" to acknowledge one thing: That "veterans across the country probably don't feel as though the wounds they received in battle should be the subject of a bad punchline for a bad joke."

For Crenshaw, it seems show's biggest offense is that the joke, as he sees it, missed the mark.

"Here's the real atrocity in all of this: It wasn't even funny. It was not original, it was not funny, it was just mean-spirited," he said.

Monday on "Fox & Friends," former White House press secretary Sean Spicer called for "SNL" creator Lorne Michaels to be fired.

"Dan Crenshaw is a Navy seal who lost an eye on the battlefield, and 'Saturday Night Live' mocked him for that," the former White House Press Secretary said. "This isn’t just Pete Davidson that did this, they are continuing to promote this video."

Spicer, an officer in the Navy Reserve, then turned his aim to Michaels.

"He approved of it; he watched it happen," Spicer said. "That entire 'anchor' desk of... Weekend Update was laughing at it, and then they continue to promote it on YouTube.

"This is not apologetic," Spicer continued. "These people mocked a combat veteran, and this is what they think is funny these days? Lorne Michael should be fired."

Davidson also took shots at New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to "look fair," before making fun of Republican congressional candidate Greg Pence, Vice President Mike Pence's older brother, and even himself.

The comments about Crenshaw, however, left a lasting impression on many social media users, who deemed his jokes "classless" and "disgusting."

King, who was dissed by Davidson during the segment, doesn't seem to care that he was personally "insulted." However, he does care about the remarks made about Crenshaw: "Disgrace for SNL comedian Pete Davidson to mock GOP Dan Crenshaw for wearing eye patch. As Navy Seal he lost eye in combat ... What are NBC’s standards for firing? PC to insult wounded vets?!?"

Disgrace for SNL comedian Pete Davidson to mock GOP Dan Crenshaw for wearing eye patch. As Navy Seal he lost eye in combat. (“He lost his eye in combat or whatever.”) What are NBC’s standards for firing? PC to insult wounded vets?!? (Davidson also insulted me. Who cares?!) — Rep. Pete King (@RepPeteKing) November 4, 2018

The National Republican Congressional Committee also hit back at Davidson in a scathing statement that referenced the comedian's broken engagement to Ariana Grande.

NEW: NRCC Statement on SNL's Pete Davidson Mocking War Hero Dan Crenshaw https://t.co/qb9Oj0WjV1 pic.twitter.com/SnR54KZiq1 — NRCC (@NRCC) November 4, 2018

“Getting dumped by your pop star girlfriend is no excuse for lashing out at a decorated war hero who lost his eye serving our country," NRCC spokesman Jack Pandol said in a statement posted to Twitter. "Pete Davidson and NBC should immediately apologize to Dan, and to the millions of veterans and military families who tune in every weekend – because they’re not laughing."

Meghan McCain, daughter of the late war hero Sen. John McCain, said Davidson's controversial comments were "offensive to veterans, their families and all who serve."

This is really awful and incredibly tone-deaf and offensive to veterans, their families and all who serve. Come on SNL, do better. https://t.co/9WsBg0qEpe — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) November 4, 2018

© 2018 USATODAY.COM