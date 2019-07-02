NEW YORK — Southern regional banks BB&T and SunTrust are combining in an all-stock deal valued at about $66 billion.

The banks said Thursday that the combined company will be the sixth-largest U.S. bank based on assets and deposits. It will have approximately $442 billion in assets, $301 billion in loans and $324 billion in deposits serving more than 10 million households.

The combined company will be based in Charlotte, North Carolina, its board and management evenly split between BB&T Corp. and SunTrust Banks Inc. A new name will be chosen before the deal closes in the fourth quarter.

SunTrust shareholders will receive 1.295 shares of BB&T for each share they own. BB&T shareholders will own about 57 percent and SunTrust shareholders will own about 43 percent of the business.

A man walks past a SunTrust bank ATM on October 11, 2016 in Washington, DC.
ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP/Getty Images