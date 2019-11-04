SpaceX launched its first commercial mission Thursday featuring its Falcon Heavy rocket and accomplished something they've never done before.

The Falcon Heavy is currently the world's most powerful rocket and is carrying a communications satellite into space.

After liftoff, SpaceX successfully landed two side-boosters back at Cape Canaveral and the rocket's core on a droneship stationed in the Atlantic Ocean. It was the first time all three landed successfully.

During last year's test flight, the side-boosters landed, but the rocket's core missed its mark.

SpaceX chief Elon Musk celebrated the news on twitter, declaring the "Falcons have landed."

The Falcon Heavy was poised to blast off Wednesday night, but SpaceX chief Elon Musk said upper-level wind shear was extremely high.

Last year's Falcon Heavy test flight put a sports car — Musk's own Tesla convertible — into space.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

A Falcon Heavy SpaceX rocket sits on pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., after the launch was scrubbed Wednesday, April 10, 2019.

AP