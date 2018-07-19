Starbucks has opened its first U.S. cafe staffed by employees who are partially or fully deaf and capable of communicating in American Sign Language.

The company announced a couple of months ago that it was converting an existing Starbucks location in Washington, D.C., near Gallaudet University into what it calls a Signing Store. The chain has hired 20 to 25 people from across the country who know ASL

"The store will create a distinctive retail experience for all customers, while offering a unique store format that promotes accessibility and offers employment and career advancement opportunities for deaf and hard of hearing people," Starbucks said in a statement.

It has been modeled on the Seattle-based coffee chain's first signing store, which opened in Malaysia in 2016, the company said. The plan to open a Signing Store in the U.S. crystallized last July when American Starbucks employees traveled to Kuala Lumpur to study the one there.

Deaf baristas at the store at Sixth and H streets will wear ASL aprons embroidered by a deaf supplier and hearing baristas who sign will have "I Sign" pins. The coffee shop also will boast exclusive artwork, a custom mug designed by a deaf artist and special deaf-friendly features, like low-glare reflective surfaces.

The National Association of the Deaf applauded the news.

"Starbucks has taken an innovative approach to incorporating deaf culture that will increase employment opportunities as well as accessibility for deaf and hard of hearing people, while at the same time educating and enlightening society,” the organization's CEO Howard Rosenblum said in a statement.

