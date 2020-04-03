SEATTLE — Starbucks has decided to pause the use of personal cups and "for here" ware as a precaution to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Rossann Williams, EVP and President, U.S. company-operated business and Canada released a statement on Wednesday addressing the concerns surrounding the COVID-19.

"The health and well-being of our partners and customers remains top of mind and our highest priority, and we will continue to act thoughtfully and courageously despite the disruption and uncertainty COVID-19 brings to our daily lives," Williams said. "Our focus remains on two key priorities: Caring for the health and well-being of our partners and customers and playing a constructive role in supporting local health officials and government leaders as they work to contain the virus."

Williams said that executives in the U.S. and other international markets are learning from partners in China who were first faced with this epidemic. The company is already taking several precautionary steps.

RELATED: Fake meat and a latte? Starbucks adds Beyond Meat in Canada

The plan includes increasing cleaning and sanitizing for all company-operated stores to help prevent the spread of all germs.

The company is also pausing the use of personal cups and “for here” ware in our stores. Williams said the stores will continue to honor the 10-cent discount for anyone who brings in a personal cup or asks for “for here” ware.

The company also plans to restrict business-related air travel and postpone or modify large meetings.

"We’ll continue to do what is right for our customers and partners," Williams said. "Our hope – as always – is that after this is over partners will look back and say, ‘I can’t believe I work for a company that cared so much for me, my family and my community.’"

RELATED: Starbucks plans to cut carbon emissions, water use in half by 2030