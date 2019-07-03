Valve decided to pull the plug on its “Rape Day” game before it was set to launch in April after an online petition circulating the Internet garnered enough support.

The game would have been hosted on the video-game platform Steam. Change.org said the petition saw over 10,000 people sign, “forcing Steam to respond immediately.”

According to CBS News, the game took place during zombie apocalypse where the player can rape and murder women.

“We respect developers’ desire to express themselves, and the purpose to Steam is to help developers find an audience,” Steam said in a blog post Wednesday. “But this developer has chosen content matter and way of representing it that makes it very difficult for us to help them do that.”

CBS News also reported that Valve faced similar controversy last year when Steam pulled their “Active Shooter” game after it was called insensitive by parents of students were who were fatally shot during the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.