Several people shared strange photos on Sunday, but there's likely a good explanation.

INDIANAPOLIS — Social media is "lighting up" with reports of a strange string of lights in the sky Sunday night.

But there is likely a good explanation.

Several viewers contacted 13News after seeing the lights around 10 p.m. Sunday.

According to Space.com, the lights were likely part of SpaceX's Starlink satellite chain. The same strange photos shared in central Indiana Sunday were captured in the United Kingdom last week.