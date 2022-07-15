Do you know him? Struck by car in New Orleans, man forgets who he is

he patient who could not remember his name has been identified by a local organization

NEW ORLEANS — UPDATE: University Medical Center New Orleans said Friday that the patient who could not remember his name has been identified by a local organization, and its team is working to find a family member.

"Thank you so much for your assistance. This patient has been identified by an organization in our viewing area and we hope to find a family member," a statement from the hospital said.

<Original Story Below>

University Medical Center New Orleans is asking for the public's help to solve a mystery: the name of one of their patients who was struck by a car and forgot who he is.

The hospital said the man was injured on June 4, 2022, when he was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Canal and Royal Streets in the New Orleans Central Business District. The man has been hospitalized since the crash and has been unable to recall his name or any other identifying information.

The hospital has been unable to identify him through other means.

The hospital describes him as a white male, 5-feet, 9-inches tall, weighing about 240 pounds with receding reddish hair. He is estimated to be in his 50s.

University Medical Center shared photos of the man with the media on Friday.

Anyone with information about the man's identity is asked to call University Medical Center at 504-702-3000.