The Supreme Court says Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is making her public return to the bench, eight weeks after surgery for lung cancer.

Court spokeswoman Kathy Arberg says the 85-year-old justice will join her eight colleagues on Tuesday when the court meets for a public session.

Ginsburg returned to the Washington building on Friday for the first time since her surgery in December, but that was for the justices' private conference. She also was captured on camera on Monday by the TMZ website walking through a Washington airport.

Ginsburg missed the court's arguments in January as she recovered from the surgery. But the court said she participated in the court's work during her absence.