A gunman opened fire Monday at a Chicago hospital, wounding at least four people, including a police officer and a hospital employee, authorities said.

A police spokesman said the gunman was dead, but it was not immediately clear if he took his own life or was killed by police.

The shooting unfolded at Mercy Hospital on the city's South Side, and officers were searching the facility.

Four people were in critical condition, including an officer. At least one of the four was a hospital employee, police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said.

Authorities asked people to avoid the area.

Live footage from local news stations show a heavy police presence at the hospital with authorities entering and exiting the building.

Mayor Rahm Emanuel is huddling with Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson at city’s public safety headquarters where they’re monitoring the events, according to the mayor’s spokesperson Eddie Johnson.

Mercy Hospital and Medical Center is a 292-bed medical and surgical Catholic teaching hospital that was established in 1852.

USA Today contributed to this story. This is developing news, check back here for more updates.



