Expect Target stores to be busy Saturday.

Participating locations are holding “Our Generation Adopt-A-Pup” events 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 8.

According to Target and Our Generation, kids are invited to bring their Our Generation dolls and can choose a free limited-edition 6-inch plush dog to adopt and pose for photos. Bringing the dolls is not required.

More News

Next Story
Not Available

Just For You
Not Available

Trending
Not Available

There was a pre-registration period, but that date has passed and Target says it is accepting “walk-ins." However, the free toys are available only while supplies last – and there will be a limited supply.

During the event, participating stores also will offer 15 percent off select dolls and accessories.

Learn more at https://events.ogdolls.com.

© 2018 USATODAY.COM