Target to offer curbside Starbucks, in-car returns at some locations

The new program will come to "select markets" this year as Target ramps up its no-contact options for shoppers.

WASHINGTON — Need to return something to Target? Now, depending on where you live, you may not even need to leave the car. And as a bonus, you could order Starbucks while you wait.

The retailer announced plans Tuesday to start a pilot program for curbside returns after having success with curbside pickup options during the pandemic.

Target, which has nearly 2,000 stores nationwide, began expanding same-day pickup services during the early days of the coronavirus pandemic alongside many other retailers who were forced to limit the number of people allowed inside at any given time.

However, even when the new feature launches in fall 2022, it won't be available everywhere. Target said "select markets" would be getting curbside returns and Starbucks ordering this year. It's unclear exactly where those markets are in the U.S.

Curbside returns will reportedly work much the same way curbside pickups work now. Customer will use the Target app to mark which purchase they need to return and to tell employees when they arrive at the store.

The company said the curbside returns were a much-requested option among customers, but the Starbucks option was the highest-rated among shoppers.

That feature will allow users to pull up a Starbucks menu from inside the Target app and order from the in-store kiosk while making either a return or delivery. They can let the baristas know when they're on their way, so they can start making the drink, and it will be ready with the curbside order.