Reports: Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn break up after 6 years of dating

The couple's relationship reportedly came to an end a few weeks ago.

WASHINGTON — Taylor Swift and British actor Joe Alwyn have broken up after six years of dating, multiple media outlets reported Saturday evening.

Entertainment Online was the first to report on the couple's split. A source close to the pair later confirmed the news to PEOPLE.

The split comes as Swift is traveling throughout the country for her sold-out Eras Tour, which heads to Tampa, Florida later this week and kicked off three weeks ago.

ET reported Swift and Alwyn actually broke up a few weeks ago, which is why Alwyn hasn't been spotted at any of the tour stops.

Neither Swift or Alwyn have publicly addressed the split, as of Sunday morning.

Last fall, Swift confirmed that her relationship with Alwyn served as inspiration for her song “Lavender Haze,” a phrase she learned was a common phrase used in the 50s to describe being in love.

“When you’re in the ‘lavender haze,’ you’ll do anything to stay there and not let people bring you down off of that cloud,” she said in a Instagram video, noting how she and Alwyn have had to protect their six-year relationship from the outside world.

“We’ve had to dodge weird rumors, tabloid stuff, and we just ignore it,” the singer continued. “And so this song is sort of about the act of ignoring that stuff to protect the real stuff.”

Back in 2018, Alwyn told British Vogue he's very aware fans have lots of interest about their relationship.

“I’m aware people want to know about that side of things,” Alwyn said, in reference to his relationship with Swift. “I think we have been successfully very private, and that has now sunk in for people.”