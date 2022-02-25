Ellissa is 9 months pregnant and just days away from giving birth. She thought she would have more time to deliver the baby before the Russian invasion.

The tragedy unfolding in Ukraine is being felt by families across the world, including Texas.

Bethany Beal of San Antonio says her 29-year-old sister, Ellissa, is currently in Kyiv, Ukraine.

Her brother-in-law, Andriy Petrenko, posted a video on YouTube Thursday updating their families.

"We wake up today at 5 a.m. because of rocket sounds over our house and explosions maybe 20 to 30 kilometers from us,” he explained in the 4-minute video clip.

Beal said he posted the video moments after Ellissa left to find safety.

“He was helping his parents and sent Ellissa along with another family to try to escape to Poland," said Beal. "They tried to get through the border but there was miles and miles of cars literally not moving."

Beal said her family is from San Antonio. She said Ellissa moved to Ukraine last year after she and Andryi got married.

"It's just that there's nothing we can do for them, it's hard,” said Beal.

She says Ellissa is 9 months pregnant, days away from giving birth.

“I think everyone in Ukraine maybe thought they had just a little more time. I know, Ellissa and Andriy just wanted to get through the birth," said Beal.

She says the two are trying to get back together and find a safe place to have the baby. Beal said their goal is to get closer to the Romania border outside the warzone.

"The problem is Ukraine has announced that no men between the ages of teens to 60 years old are allowed to leave the country, Andriy is Ukrainian,” said Beal.

Beal has been able to keep in contact with her sister through text messages but says their family has been left with a sense of hopelessness.

“At this point, there’s no way any of us can be with her.”

Andriy said at this moment, he and Ellissa are safe. But he asks for prayers as Ellissa nears her due date.