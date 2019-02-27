Michael Cohen, the president's former lawyer, testified publicly on Wednesday before a House committee that he would not be "protecting Mr. Trump anymore"

The hearing stretched from Wednesday morning into the early evening with Cohen answering questions from lawmakers for seven hours.

Here are few memorable moments that Twitter couldn't stop talking about.

‘No comment on that’

Rep. James Comer remarked on Cohen’s opening statement: “You called Donald Trump a cheat in your opening testimony. What would you call yourself?”

“A fool,” Cohen responded clearly into the mic.

Visibly taken aback, Rep. Comer said, “no comment on that.”

Rep. Jody Hice vs. Rep. Stephen Lynch

Rep. Stephen Lynch clashed with Rep. Jody Hice after Hice said that "we have brought this committee to its knees in terms of losing its credibility," by having Michael Cohen testify.

More partisan shade

Rep. Jamie Raskin: “Our colleagues are not upset because you lied to Congress for the president, they’re upset because you stopped lying to Congress for the president.”

The eye-roll heard all around the Capitol

Before Cohen was able to utter a word, one Republican tried to postpone the hearing on the grounds that the committee was violating its own rules.

Rep. Mark Meadows, a top Trump ally, said Cohen was showing “disdain” for the committee process by failing to submit his prepared remarks ahead of time and Rep. Jim Jordan quickly came to his side.

But Democratic Rep. Stacey Plaskett was not having any of it. As she turned her head and rolled her eyes, she mouths “be quiet” at Jordan’s direction.

Another Trump investigation?

The ex-attorney was asked by Democrat Raja Krishnamoorthi of Illinois about the last contact Cohen had with Trump or any agent representing the president.

Cohen says it was about two months after his hotel room was raided by the FBI in April 2018. But Cohen declined to provide more specific details, explaining prosecutors in New York are investigating those conversations.

The book deal

A common theme in Cohen’s questioning was whether in the future he’d be open to pursuing a book or movie deal.

The disbarred attorney refused to promise Rep. Virginia Foxx that he won’t sign a book, TV or movie deal.

And from there, Cohen didn’t hear the end of it. He then faced book deal questions from Rep. Mark Green, Rep. Carol Miller and Rep. Clay Higgins.

'Shame on you'

Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan, the ranking Republican on the committee, used his time to accuse Cohen of not taking responsibility for committing bank fraud.

Jordan described Cohen's remorse as "nonexistent."

Jordan read part of the federal prosecutors' sentencing memo and asked Cohen about his loyalty.

"The point is, did you lie to protect the president or did you lie to protect yourself," Jordan asked Cohen.

At one point Cohen said he pleaded guilty and takes "responsibility for my actions ... shame on you Mr. Jordan. That's not what I said. Shame on you."

'Pathological liar'

Rep. Paul Gosar called Michael Cohen a "pathological liar'," saying he doesn't know "truth from falsehood."

Cohen quipped back, "are you referring to me or the president?"

'The president called you a rat'

Rep. Elijah Cummings spoke to Cohen, and referred to the time Trump called Cohen a "rat."

"The president called you a rat," he said. "We're better than that. We really are."

Cummings said he was hoping everyone could "get back to the democracy that we want and should be passing on to our children."

Closing remarks

"In closing, I'd like to say directly to the president ... You take responsibility for your own dirty deeds. You don't use your power of your own bully pulpit to destroy the credibility of those who speak out against you," Cohen said.

He added he prays he hopes the country "doesn't make the same mistakes that I have made."