Comic book legend and Marvel co-creator Stan Lee passed away Monday at Cedars-Sinai Medical center in Los Angeles. He was 95.

The New York native created or co-created many beloved superheros including Spider-Man, the Incredible Hulk, the Black Panther, the X-Men and more. His characters have been brought to life in many hugely successful blockbuster films and television series.

An outpouring of support and admiration for Lee and his family have been posted. Many celebrities who played his characters in film and TV have expressed their condolences.

"He exuded love and kindness and will leave an indelible mark on so, so, so many lives," said Chris Evans, who plays Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe films.

There will never be another Stan Lee. For decades he provided both young and old with adventure, escape, comfort, confidence, inspiration, strength, friendship and joy. He exuded love and kindness and will leave an indelible mark on so, so, so many lives. Excelsior!! — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) November 12, 2018

Lou Ferrigno, who played the Incredible Hulk in the 1970s TV series said that his life wouldn't bet the same without Lee's "incredible talent as an actor, creator, storyteller and friend."

Not enough kind words to post about my dear friend @TheRealStanLee

My life wouldn’t be the same without his incredible talent as a creator, storyteller and friend 👍🏽



Rest In Peace Stan. You’ll be missed.

.#legend #hulk #stanlee #rip pic.twitter.com/9XU45GHCnq — Lou Ferrigno (@LouFerrigno) November 12, 2018

Ryan Reynolds, who plays Deadpool in the film series of the same name, thanked Lee.

Damn... RIP Stan. Thanks for everything. pic.twitter.com/TMAaDJSOhh — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) November 12, 2018

"Venom" and "Guardians of the Galaxy" writer Donny Cates said that his life had been changed by Lee's work.

I don’t have words for this. My life has been so incredibly changed by this mans creations and words. I’m going to celebrate him today by putting in the work and writing his characters the absolute best way I know how.



Thank you, Stan.



I love you, True Believers.



Excelsior. https://t.co/rkvoh3m8w2 — DONNY CATES (@Doncates) November 12, 2018

New York governor Andrew Cuomo called Lee a "true New Yorker.

.@TheRealStanLee was a true New Yorker whose limitless imagination helped create some of the most beloved characters in popular culture and made NYC just as big of a character. Excelsior! Mr. Lee and condolences to his many fans on behalf of the New York Family. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) November 12, 2018

Actor Patton Oswald, who appeared in the series "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D also tweeted his condolences.

Kevin Feige, the head of Marvel Studios, said that "no one had more of an impact on my career and everything we do at Marvel Studios than Stan Lee."

No one has had more of an impact on my career and everything we do at Marvel Studios than Stan Lee. Stan leaves an extraordinary legacy that will outlive us all. Our thoughts are with his daughter, his family, and his millions of fans. #ThankYouStan #Excelsior! — Kevin Feige (@Kevfeige) November 12, 2018

Robert Downey Jr., who plays Tony Stark, paid tribute to Stan Lee on Instagram saying: "I owe it all to you."

Tom Holland, who plays Spider-Man, said he was much indebted to the "father of Marvel."

Hugh Jackman, who recently hung up his claws as X-Men character Wolverine with the movie 'Logan,' said that he was "proud to have been a small part of his legacy."

We’ve lost a creative genius. Stan Lee was a pioneering force in the superhero universe. I’m proud to have been a small part of his legacy and .... to have helped bring one of his characters to life. #StanLee #Wolverine pic.twitter.com/iOdefi7iYz — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) November 12, 2018

