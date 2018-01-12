On Friday, George H.W. Bush took his final flight, reuniting with his wife of 73 years Barbara and 3-year-old daughter Robin.

Clarion Ledger cartoonist Marshall Ramsey shows Bush flying his TBM Avenger, the same plane he flew in the Navy during World War II, up into the clouds to join his wife who passed away in April and their young daughter who died from leukemia at age 3 in 1953.

Godspeed President Bush. This is the bookend to the Barbara Bush cartoon from April. My thoughts are with the Bush family tonight. On a personal note, he was the first president I drew as a cartoonist (I began my career in 1988.) @JennaBushHager #presidentBush #rip #georgehwbush pic.twitter.com/lnBXCHgCnw — Marshall Ramsey (@MarshallRamsey) December 1, 2018

Ramsey's latest cartoon is a follow-up to his viral cartoon depicting Barbara reuniting with her daughter after decades apart.

"I received a very kind note from President George H.W. Bush's Chief of Staff for the Barbara Bush cartoon. President Bush was unable to write due to his Parkinson's, but it was his sentiments. And it was very humble and gracious," Ramsey said.

Barbara Bush will be buried near her daughter Robin, who died at three from Leukemia. They will be together.

Marshall Ramsey

When thinking about how to commemorate George H.W. Bush, Ramsey thought of a striking scene from Barbara's memorial service.

"One moment from Barbara Bush's passing that struck me was that he greeted every mourner who came to her casket. He sat his wheelchair and showed remarkable strength. It was a powerful and frail moment," Ramsey said.

I've flown in a TBM Avenger, the plane he flew in World War 2. I can't imagine being that young and having that much responsibility as he flew through fields of flak. And then barely surviving after being shot out of the sky. /3 pic.twitter.com/51cJRBvaBH — Marshall Ramsey (@MarshallRamsey) December 1, 2018

