WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — An apparent flub by President Donald Trump during his remarks at the National Prayer Breakfast lit up social media Thursday morning.

While addressing the crowd and praising religion's role in U.S. history, Trump celebrated the "abolition of civil rights."

"Since the founding of our nation, many of our greatest strides - from gaining our independence to abolition of civil rights to extending the vote for women - have been led by people of faith and started in prayer," Trump said.

It didn't take long for Twitter to take notice.

Independent Journal Review editor Josh Billinson wondered if it was related to a teleprompter problem.

In the video, the president seemed to pause after "abolition."

Trump also told attendees at the event that he stands behind them and would "never let you down."

Trump is the 12th president to speak at the annual breakfast, which has been attended by every president since Dwight D. Eisenhower.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.