President Donald Trump called the deadly shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue an "anti-Semitic act" during a speech in Indiana on Saturday.

In a previously scheduled speech at the Future Farmers of America convention in Indianapolis hours after a shooter killed and injured multiple people at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Trump emphasized that there is "no tolerance for anti-Semitism in America or for any form of religious or racist acts of hatred." The president said multiple times that the shooting was anti-Semitic.

Trump also extended prayers for the victims' families and law enforcement officers who were injured while responding to the shooting. Eleven people were killed and six other people were wounded, including four police officers who dashed to the scene, authorities said.

"These were very brave officers. These are the incredible people of law enforcement, and law enforcement does so much for us," said Trump as the crowd applauded.

As you know, earlier today there was a horrific shooting targeting and killing Jewish Americans at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The shooter is in custody, and federal authorities have been dispatched to support state and local police... pic.twitter.com/WqO7GfPyMT — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 27, 2018

Earlier in the day, Trump doubled down on his view of gun law reform.

While at Joint Base Andrew right before boarding Air Force One, Trump told reporters that gun laws had nothing to do with the shooting and that if the synagogue had an armed guard inside, nobody would have been killed except the shooter.

“If they had some kind of protection inside the temple maybe it could have been a very much different situation,” he said.

The president also said that the country should “very much bring the death penalty” and that it should be considered more seriously for incidents like this.

In his comments, Trump also called the shooter a “madman” and “whacko.” He also mentioned that he had spoken to the state’s governor and the city’s mayor, and praised law enforcement’s response.

Trump tweeted earlier in the day when he was first briefed on the shooting saying, “Looks like multiple fatalities… God bless all!”

Watching the events unfolding in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Law enforcement on the scene. People in Squirrel Hill area should remain sheltered. Looks like multiple fatalities. Beware of active shooter. God Bless All! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 27, 2018

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro says the "shooter claimed innocent lives" at a baby naming ceremony at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Pittsburgh Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich said the incident is now being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and that it will fall under a hate crime.

