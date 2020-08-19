Trump calls for Goodyear boycott after report company banned 'MAGA' hats

Shortly after the president's tweet to boycott Goodyear, the company said there has been 'some misconceptions' about its policies and its company.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — President Donald Trump called for a boycott of Goodyear tires after the company reportedly told employees they couldn't wear "Make America Great Again" or "Blue Lives Matter" attire.

"Don’t buy GOODYEAR TIRES - They announced a BAN ON MAGA HATS," Trump tweeted Wednesday.

Trump's call to boycott came after a Goodyear employee at a Kansas plant shared a photo that listed causes as "Acceptable" and "Unacceptable" under a zero tolerance policy. The image notable listed Black Lives Matter as acceptable, while "Blue Lives Matter," "All Lives Matter," "MAGA Attire" and "Political Affiliated Slogans or Material" were labeled unacceptable.

The worker claimed the photo was taken during a "diversity training," but Goodyear said Wednesday that wasn't true.

"Goodyear became the focus of a conversation that created some misconceptions about our policies and our company," Goodyear said in a statement shared on Twitter. The company added that its corporate office did not release the zero-tolerance slide and it was not part of a "diversity training class."

Goodyear added that it has zero tolerance for any forms of harassment or discrimination, so it's been a longstanding corporate policy to ask employees to "refrain from workplace expressions in support of political campaigning for any candidate or political party, as well as similar forms of advocacy that fall outside the scope of racial justice and equity issues."

The company said it appreciates the "diverse viewpoints" of all its more than 60,000 employees and has "always wholeheartedly supported both equality and law enforcement."

Goodyear also said it's not "anti-police."

"Nothing could be further from the truth, and we have the upmost appreciation for the vital work police do on behalf of our shared communities. This can't be said strongly enough," Goodyear's statement said.

Moments after Trump's tweet, Sr. White House reporter for Bloomberg Jennifer Jacobs reported that Goodyear stock had fallen at least 3%.