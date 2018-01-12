President Trump and first lady Melania will attend the funeral of former president George H.W. Bush at the National Cathedral, the White House said Saturday, and Wednesday will be declared a national day of mourning.

Trump was set to speak with George W. Bush Saturday morning to offer his condolences, the White House said.

Details and timing of the funeral service at the cathedral in the nation's capital were still being determined.

“The president and first lady were notified late last night of President George H.W. Bush’s passing. President Trump is scheduled to speak with President George W. Bush this morning and offer his condolences on behalf of himself, the first lady and the entire country," White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said in a statement.

"A state funeral is being arranged with all of the accompanying support and honors. The president will designate Wednesday, Dec. 5 as a National Day Of Mourning. He and the first lady will attend the funeral at the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C.”

The state funeral for the 41st president will be the first presidential funeral since Gerald Ford died in 2006.

Bush died Friday night in Houston at the age of 94, family spokesman Jim McGrath said in a statement. His death sparked tributes from around the world and across the political aisle following the announcement.

Bush's death comes months after the passing of his wife of 73 years, Barbara. The former first lady died in April. Her memorial service in Houston drew hundreds of people from past presidents and pizzeria owners, to heads of state and historians. Noticeably absent was Donald Trump, who declined an invitation "out of respect" for the Bushes.

