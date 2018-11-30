ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A 7.0 magnitude earthquake has rocked buildings in Anchorage and caused lamp posts and trees to sway, prompting people to run out of offices and seek shelter under office desks.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the earthquake, which it initially said was a 6.7 then later upgraded to a 7.0 magnitude, was centered about 7 miles (12 kilometers) north of Alaska's largest city.

In response, the National Tsunami Warning Center has issued a tsunami warning for coastal zones of southern Alaska.

The center said Friday that the warning was in effect for parts of the state's Cook Inlet and the southern Kenai peninsula.

The warning means tsunami waves are expected.

An Associated Press reporter working in downtown Anchorage saw cracks in a 2-story building after the quake. It was unclear whether there were injuries.

People went back inside buildings after the earthquake but a smaller aftershock a short time later sent them running back into the streets again.

Here at Anch airport. Has been evacuated. HUGE shake to everything. Broken water mains. #earthquake — Erin Kirkland (@akonthego) November 30, 2018

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.