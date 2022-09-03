Governor: Plane threatening to crash in Mississippi has landed

Tupelo police said the local Walmart was evacuated after the pilot threatened to crash into it.

TUPELO, Miss — Authorities say a plane that was circling over northern Mississippi and whose pilot had threatened to crash it into the ground landed safely on Saturday.

The Tupelo Police Department said earlier in a Facebook post that the pilot threatened to crash into the city's Walmart, leading to the evacuation of the Walmart and a nearby convenience store. The plane started circling over Tupelo, Mississippi, about 5 a.m. It was in the air for hours, eventually flying away from Tupelo and circling over another community nearby.

Benton County Sheriff Dispatcher Connie Strickland said the plane landed and the subject was in law enforcement custody.

"Thankful the situation has been resolved and that no one was injured," Gov. Tate Reeves said on Twitter.

Law enforcement told the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal shortly after 8 a.m. that the stolen plane had left the airspace around Tupelo and was flying near a Toyota manufacturing plant in nearby Blue Springs.

Authorities believe the aircraft was stolen and are working to determine whether the pilot is an employee of a local airport, two people briefed on the matter told The Associated Press. Multiple federal agencies, including the Department of Homeland Security, are now involved in the investigation and are working to discern a motive, the people said.

Investigators monitored the flight’s path and had been in communication with the pilot, the people said. An online flight tracking service showed a looping path for the plane.

Leslie Criss, a magazine editor who lives in Tupelo, woke up early and was watching the situation on TV and social media. Several of her friends were outside watching the plane circle overhead.

“I've never seen anything like this in this town,” Criss told The Associated Press. “It's a scary way to wake up on a Saturday morning.”

Former state Rep. Steve Holland, who is a funeral director in Tupelo, said he had received calls from families concerned about the plane.

“One called and said, ‘Oh, my God, do we need to cancel mother’s funeral?'" Holland said. “I just told them, ‘No, life’s going to go on.'”

A Walmart spokesperson confirmed the evacuation Saturday morning and said it is working closely with investigators.