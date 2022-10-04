Tupperware products now being sold at Target

CEO Miguel Fernandez says the brand's products are available at Target locations nationwide and on Target.com.

MINNEAPOLIS — Tupperware announced Monday that the brand's products are now being sold at Target.

The Tupperware Heritage Collection is available at Target locations nationwide and online at Target.com.

In a LinkedIn post, Tupperware CEO Miguel Fernandez said that fans of the brand will find options to purchase products that are "not only optimized to prevent food waste, but with the expert, timeless design," Tupperware is known for.

Items range from $7.99 for single containers up to $79.99 for the entire Tupperware Heritage collection.

"I’m proud to lead a company whose standards have never wavered in a long, lasting legacy; a company synonymous with durability and trust; a company committed to continued reinvention," said Fernandez. "The curated product selection at Target exemplifies what I love best about the Tupperware brand – and I couldn’t be more excited that more people than ever get to add them to their lives.

Tupperware has operated for over 75 years, and is now a global manufacturer of kitchen and lifestyle products. The brand has launched multiple collections in collaboration with movies and TV shows release in 2022, including the movie Minions: The Rise of Gru and the fourth season of Prime Video's The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

