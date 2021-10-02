Twitter CFO: Trump to remain banned, even with another run for office

In an appearance on CNBC's "Squawk Box," Twitter CFO Ned Segal said Trump's account won't be restored.

INDIANAPOLIS — Twitter CFO Ned Segal revealed Wednesday former President Donald Trump will remain banned from using the social media platform, even if he runs for office again.

In an appearance on CNBC's "Squawk Box," Segal said Trump's account won't be restored.

"The way our policies work, when you're removed from the platform, you're removed from the platform whether you're a commentator, you're a CFO or you are a former or current public official," Segal said.

Twitter shut down the former president's personal account on Jan. 8 — two days after his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol, where five people, including a police officer, were killed.

"The way our policies work, when you're removed from the platform, you're removed from the platform whether you're a commentator, you're a CFO or you are a former or current public official," says $TWTR CFO @nedsegal on if President Trump's account could be restored. pic.twitter.com/ZZxascb9Rz — Squawk Box (@SquawkCNBC) February 10, 2021

Segal went on to say Twitter's policies are designed to ensure people aren't inciting violence.

"If anybody does that, we have to remove them from the service, and our policies don't allow people to come back," Segal said. "He was removed when he was president, and there'd be no difference for anybody who's a public official once they've been removed from the service."

After the ban, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey explained the move, saying he didn't "feel pride" in having to do it, but it was the best decision after threats to physical safety.

I do not celebrate or feel pride in our having to ban @realDonaldTrump from Twitter, or how we got here. After a clear warning we’d take this action, we made a decision with the best information we had based on threats to physical safety both on and off Twitter. Was this correct? — jack (@jack) January 14, 2021

Twitter also removed more than 70,000 QAnon-related accounts last month. The company said the accounts were "engaged in sharing harmful QAnon-associated content at scale and were primarily dedicated to the propagation of this conspiracy theory across the service" in a blog post.

Despite this, Twitter shares were up as much as 13 percent as of Wednesday morning, according to CNBC.