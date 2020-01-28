In the wake of a Sunday's tragedy that killed Kobe Bryant, his daughter 13-year-old Gianna, and seven other people, the UConn's women's team honored Gianna in their own special way.

During the UConn vs. Team USA game Monday night, a spot on the bench was left empty by the Huskies. On the seat, a bouquet of white flowers and a UConn jersey draped over showing the number 2.

The UConn women's Twitter page tweeted the image with the caption "Mambacita is forever a Husky."

In 2017, Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna hung out with the UConn Women’s Basketball team when they were in Los Angeles to play UCLA.

On the day of the crash, the UConn women's twitter page tweeted out how much Kobe and Gianna meant to the program. It was no secret that Gianna had aspirations of going pro like her father.

Team USA beat the Huskies 79 - 64.