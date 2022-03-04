Missouri's Rep. Wagner to visit Ukrainian border with lawmakers

The group will visit Poland, the country that has taken in the most Ukrainian refugees

ST. LOUIS — US Representative Ann Wagner is going to get a first-hand look at the impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Wagner, who represents parts of St. Louis, St. Charles and Jefferson counties, is traveling to Poland. She said she is part of a bipartisan group making the trip.

The congresswoman plans to meet with State Department officials, NATO allies and some U.S. troops. She hopes to observe the humanitarian response and witness the transfer of U.S. supplies to Ukraine.

The exact details of the trip are not being released due to security concerns, but Wagner said she will be going to the border between Poland and Ukraine. As of Friday, the UN estimates that nearly 650,000 Ukrainian refugees have fled to Poland. That is just a fraction of the total number of Ukrainians who could be forced from their homes.

“The United Nations says it could be ultimately anywhere from 4 million to 10 million Ukrainian refugees, women, children, families who will have had to flee their homeland because of this unprovoked, unwarranted war,” said Wagner.

The United States and allies around the world have imposed numerous sanctions on Russia. But the congresswoman said she would have supported stricter penalties.

Wagner believes that Russia might have also violated international law as they continue to attack Ukraine. She told 5 On Your Side that she views Russia’s use of cluster bombs as a war crime.

Wagner also hopes to bring the stories of refugees that she meets back to Missouri.

“These scenes that we've seen are heart-wrenching. Women and children at train stations being torn away from their sons and their husbands and brothers who are staying behind to fight,” said Wagner. “It's heartbreaking.”