Pro-Ukraine demonstrators rally at Frontier Park in St. Charles

Hundreds of people gathered to voice their opposition to the Russian invasion of Ukraine that's stretched into its second week.

ST CHARLES, Mo. — Pro-Ukrainian demonstrations continue all around the world, and the St. Louis area is no exception.

In St. Charles, hundreds of people gathered Saturday in Frontier Park with a message they hope will stretch well beyond the city's borders.

While a man waved a Ukrainian flag, people chanted, “Glory to U.S., glory to heroes, glory to Ukraine, glory to heroes!”

Oksana Greenberg, a native of Ukraine, held a bouquet.

"These are flowers that represent the Ukrainian flag," she said, "yellow and blue."

People dressed in Ukrainian national colors and carried their convictions.

St. Charles Mayor Dan Borgmeyer said he thought the demonstration would make a difference to people impacted by the Russian invasion. He didn't hesitate.

"I went halfway around the world to Vietnam, and we made a difference there," Borgmeyer said.

Steve Hamilton said he hosted exchange students from Ukraine with whom he still keeps in contact.

"I'm just here to show support," he said.

Some of the people who turned out are U.S. citizens with very personal connections to Ukraine.

"My wife's Ukrainian, my three kids are Ukrainian. I got married in the Ukraine. What's happening over there is ridiculous. We're here to voice as much as we can, to let everybody know ... where we stand," said Martin Alan.

And yes others were born in the Eastern European country.

"Support the Ukraine," said Isabella Gipkhin. "Every county is supposed to be free."

It was not lost on participants that this demonstration is happening literally on the other side of the world.

"On the west it's quiet, thank God, for now," said Ukraine native Tamila Alan. "But in Kyiv, it's pretty intense."

As the demonstrators paraded by, Dwayne Zwilling could be seeing looking on, holding his hand over his heart.

"I am very touched," he said, "because it's a disgrace what (Russia is) doing to the country. I think we should shut down the airspace."