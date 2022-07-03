St. Louis nonprofit aiding Ukrainian workers held hostage at Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant

Russian soldiers have seized control of the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant and are holding Ukrainian workers hostage.

ST. LOUIS — Russian forces have seized control of the Chernobyl Nuclear Plant in Ukraine.

That's the site of the 1986 Chernobyl Nuclear Disaster.

Clean Futures Fund, a non-profit based out of St. Louis, helps those affected by what's considered the worst nuclear disaster in history.

Erik Kambarian, the nonprofit's co-founder, says Ukrainian workers have been held hostage at the power plant, located in Pripyat, Ukraine, for going on 11 days now.

"I've been going to Ukraine since 2013, and I never expected the wonderful and peaceful people of that country to be in the situation that they're in," Kambarian said.

Kambarian founded the Clean Futures Fund nonprofit to help animals and Ukrainian workers at the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant.

"We take care of the stay dog population around the Nuclear Power Plant and then we've helped countless families and children that are workers and family of workers at the power plant, I believe to the tune of about $50,000 in humanitarian assistance," Kambarian said.

Russian soldiers are currently at the power plant, holding the workers hostage.

"They've been held hostage since day one of this event and as you can see, the recent attack of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant is threatening the safety of not only Europe but the rest of the world," Kambarian said.

Kambarian is trying to find ways to help them and assist the wife and three sons of a Chernobyl firefighter who lost his life on duty in the city of Chernihiv in the midst of the Russian invasion.

"He was at an oil depot fire on March 4, and then he responded to an apartment fire after a Russian rocket strike. During operations at the apartment fire, the Russians resumed their Grad rocket strike. He was hit, and he was killed," Kambarian said.

Kambarian started the Clean Futures Fund nonprofit in 2016. He's based out of St. Louis and has been helping Ukrainian families ever since.

"We are 100% volunteer, very small organization and we have direct contacts with people in Ukraine, so you know the donation would be going to someone who needs it," Kambarian said.

He says your help matters now more than ever.

"The saying in Ukraine is 'Slava Ukraini', that's 'Glory to Ukraine', and 'Heroiam Slava' -- 'Glory to the heroes'. And I hope the world understands that," Kambarian said.

Kambarian had plans to visit the power plant this month, but obviously those plans are now delayed.

The group's work also includes capturing and treating the hundreds of stray animals in the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone.