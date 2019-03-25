Movie goers planning to watch Marvel’s “Avengers: Endgame” in theaters may want to skip on the soda, or risk missing something important during the three-hour flick.

Three hours?! Yep, you heard right.

According to IGN, the upcoming film will have a total runtime of three hours and two minutes, making it the longest movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. “Avengers: Infinity War” previously held the title for the longest MCU film at two hours and 29 minutes.

Although Disney has yet to confirm the length of “Endgame,” IGN reported that AMC Theaters may have accidentally had the runtime on their landing page for the movie.

The highly anticipated film is coming to theaters April 26.

