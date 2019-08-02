The number of people arrested or stopped for immigration violations at the U.S. border with Mexico eased in January. It's a relatively small decline in line with seasonal trends.

Customs and Border Protection says it made 58,207 arrests or denials of entry. That's a 4 percent drop from December but a 62 percent increase from January 2018. It's the second straight month-to-month decline.

US President Donald Trump salutes with Border Patrol agents at the Rio Grande as a US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) helicopter flies over after his visit to US Border Patrol McAllen Station in McAllen, Texas, on January 10, 2019. - Trump traveled to the US-Mexico border as part of his all-out offensive to build a wall, a day after he stormed out of negotiations when Democratic opponents refused to agree to fund the project in exchange for an end to a painful government shutdown. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP) (Photo credit should read JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images)

AFP/Getty Images

Families and children traveling alone accounted for about 6 of every 10 stopped, mostly from Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras. That's a dramatic change from several years ago when most people who crossed illegally into the U.S. were single Mexican adults.

Officials say there have been 60 groups of larger than 100 people crossing illegally since Oct. 1.