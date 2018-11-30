Are highly trained astronauts now getting high? Spaced out? Fill in the weed-related pun of your choice here.

That's what this photo making the rounds seems to imply.

It shows Canadian Astronaut and former Commander of the International Space Station (ISS) Chris Hadfield holding a bag of what appears to be marijuana.

THE QUESTION:

Is this post real? Was a bag of marijuana brought aboard the ISS?

THE ANSWER:

No, while it's a convincing fake, the picture is a photo shopped edit. Commander Hadfield posted the real photograph to his own Twitter page showing that the bag actually held Easter eggs he'd secretly packed for his crew members.

WHAT WE FOUND:

While the claims around this topic are hilarious, and the Photoshop edit is quite realistic, the image isn't real. The edited photo has been passed around and appeared on numerous other sites as well.

The real photo came as a response to a question from a Twitter follower. In April of 2015, Hadfield was asked "Do astronauts get Easter eggs in space?" In response, he posted the original picture of him holding a bag of Easter eggs (not marijuana) and goes on to explain that he brought them on board from his home.

His tweet read: "I brought them as traditional gifts of food. Crew psych health is vital."

