Late afternoon on Halloween, President Donald Trump tweeted a video urging the public to vote for the Republican party.

It is outrageous what the Democrats are doing to our Country. Vote Republican now! https://t.co/0pWiwCHGbh pic.twitter.com/2crea9HF7G — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 31, 2018

The political ad-like video referenced convicted murderer Luis Bracamontes and blamed the Democrats for his presence in the United States. Then the video makes the comparison between Bracamontes and the migrants who are currently marching through Mexico towards the U.S. border.

We’re gonna keep this as simple as possible.

WHAT CAN BE VERIFIED:

President Trump did post this video. Here’s a link to the post.

All the clips used in the video were real video.

Some of them are clearly labeled as having been pulled from CBS, FOX and the Associated Press. Other videos, including the migrants pushing on a fence towards the end, are unattributed, but can be compared to real footage and photos taken by the AP.

The video starts with video clips of a man in a courtroom saying he had no remorse over killing police officers and saying he’d do it again.

It correctly names the man as “Luis Bracamontes,” a man the video describes as an “illegal immigrant,” who “killed our people.”

Here’s the facts about Bracamontes:

He was arrested and charged with killing two California Sheriff’s Deputies.

In 2018, he was sentenced with the death penalty for his actions.

Bracamontes was deported from the U.S. twice: once in 1997 for possession of narcotics, and again in 2001 after entering the country illegally.

Bracamontes never entered the U.S. legally.

The video then switches to show the group of migrants breaking through fences at the Mexican border.

A caption in the ad says, “Who else would Democrats let in?”

Critics argue the ad is racist for implying that the group of migrants are connected to the convicted killer.

Here are the facts – and differences:

Bracamontes entered the country illegally and was deported twice before committing crimes here.

These migrants say they’re coming to the border to seek asylum – a legal process to enter the U.S. Several aid organizations confirm they pledged to help the migrants enter the country legally.

SUMMARY

We can Verify the president tweeted this ad. But there is no evidence of any connection between Bracamontes and the group of migrants who say they will legally seek asylum.

