At least three of the four victims police say were slain by a U.S. Border Patrol agent here may have known each other before they were targeted by their killer, according to a friend.

Starting at around 10 p.m. each night, Priscilla Treviño said she would routinely peruse San Bernardo Avenue in central Laredo, known for its drug and sex activity, and often spotted Melissa Ramirez, Claudine Ann Luera and Nikki Janelle Enriquez congregating on the street together.

“I spoke with them almost on a nightly basis,” said Treviño, who runs a Facebook page called "Lagordiloca News” where she posts videos of crime scenes and other nightly activity from Laredo. “All the victims knew each other personally.”

Police said Ramirez, 29, Luera, 42 and Enriquez, 28, were all shot and killed by Juan David Ortiz, a 10-year veteran of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Another female victim is yet to be named and a fifth woman managed to escape from Ortiz’s pickup truck and alert police. Ortiz has been charged with four counts of murder and one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Investigators said they are still looking into Ortiz’s motives for the killings and piecing together how he managed to lure them to their deaths in a span of 12 days, between Sept. 3 and 15. They said he made former contact with some of the victims.

How Ortiz pulled off the killings and why he specifically chose these women are open questions. The revelation that they all knew each other and often gathered on the same stretches of San Bernardo Avenue may offer some clues.

Treviño said she often saw the three women at the intersection of Boston Street and San Bernardo, a three-lane boulevard that runs parallel with Interstate 35 and dotted with bars, bridal shops, fast food restaurants and $40-a-night motels.

She would bring the women food or just chat with them, she said, recommending them names of reputable drug rehab centers or just someone to talk to. Some of the women were battling longtime drug addictions, according to family members.

Members of Melissa Ramirez's family pray during a candlelight vigil in Laredo on Tuesday, Sept. 18. Ramirez was the first of four women allegedly slain by Border Patrol agent Juan David Ortiz, on Sept. 3

Rick Jervis

She said they never talked about Ortiz or any Border Patrol agent.

“They were great females,” she said. “Whatever their backgrounds were, it didn’t matter. Their lives did not deserve to be taken away by this person.”

Like others who knew them, Treviño said she was irked by how the women have been portrayed as just "prostitutes" by law enforcement officials and the media. “These women should be referred to as women,” she said. “That’s what they were. Women.”

Investigators haven’t confirmed that the three women knew each another, but some arrest documents hint at the possibilty. The arrest affidavit said that Luera confronted Ortiz about Ramirez’s death on Thursday as the two drove to the city’s outskirts in his pickup truck.

“Juan David Ortiz pulled over on the side of the road after the female became nervous and began accusing Juan David Ortiz for being the last person seen with Melissa Ramirez,” noted the affidavit.

Ortiz shot Luera several times in the head and left her for dead. She was discovered laying on the side of the road by a truck driver and later died at a hospital.

Cristina Benavides, Ramirez’s mother, said her daughter knew Luera. On the day of her murder, Benavides drove around the city looking for her daughter. She spotted Luera near San Bernardo Avenue and asked her if she had seen Ramirez.

“She said, ‘I haven’t seen her,’” Benavides recalled. “I told her, ‘If you see her, tell her I’m looking for her, to call me.’”

As she drove away, Benavides watched in her rearview mirror as Luera climbed into a black pickup truck and disappeared, she said. She was found nine days later, dying of her gunshot wounds.

At a candlelight vigil for the victims on Tuesday night at San Agustin Plaza, families and friends of the victims hugged, cried and prayed. Some wore bright pink shirts emblazoned with Ramirez’s smiling face or held poster boards reading: “Justice for Melissa Ramirez, RIP.”

Melissa Ramirez, 29, was allegedly killed by U.S. Border Patrol agent Juan David Ortiz on Sept. 3. Her body was recovered from the side of a road in Laredo with several gunshot wounds to the head.

Cristina Benavides

Colette Mireles, Luera’s sister, said Luera’s five children, ages 17 to 20, was taking it the hardest. Mireles has custody of three of the children, including two who are autistic.

Mireles said she called her sister on Sept. 11. Luera was excited to talk to one her sons, who told her he was doing good in school and planned to take a girl to prom. She never mentioned the Border Patrol agent or offered any hint of the violence that awaited her, Mireles said.

“I’m numb right now,” she said. “It’s just very overwhelming to see that she’s gone … These poor souls, they didn’t deserve to die like that.”

© 2018 USATODAY.COM