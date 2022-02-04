Maryland crossing guard struck by car protecting student, video shows

The crossing guard, identified as Cpl. Annette Goodyear of the North East Police Department, is being called a hero for her quick actions.

NORTH EAST, Md. — A police officer in North East, Maryland is being called a hero for her quick actions to save a middle school student from being hit by a car.

The whole thing was caught on camera by a nearby school bus. In the video, a crossing guard is seen stepping into the crosswalk to stop traffic while a student from North East Middle School jogs across the street in the crosswalk

A car is seen approaching the crosswalk, and when the crossing guard realizes the car is not stopping in time, throws the student out of the way, and is struck by the car herself.

Cecil County Executive Danielle Hernberger shared the video on her Facebook on Friday. She identified the crossing guard as Cpl. Annette Goodyear of the North East Police Department.

After Goodyear is hit, the student and the driver can be seen attending to her as she lays on the ground.

Cpl. John Fakner of the North East Police Department said the incident occurred about 7:30 a.m. Friday morning. Goodyear was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and was later discharged.

“We’re just extremely proud of her actions,” he told our sister station in Baltimore. “It was a split-second reaction that saved a child from potential injury. A job well done.”

In Hernberger's Facebook post, she says she has spoken with the town's mayor and they are working on commendations for Goodyear "for her bravery and swift action" in getting the student out of the way.