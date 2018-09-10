MILWAUKEE — A viral picture at an early season brewers game likely saved 44-year-old Lenny Zwieg's life. After being waitlisted for years, Zwieg is now on deck for a kidney transplant.

"I'm a professional," he laughed.

A professional and a man who shows up ready to play ball.

Zwieg said he never wanted to wear his "Father of Three Needs a Kidney" shirt to a Brewers game back in April, but his wife, Becky, convinced him to do it and he's glad he did.

"It just created a tidal wave of good fortune," said Zwieg.

That wave of good fortune started rolling in when someone took a picture of Zwieg in the shirt and shared it — eventually leading to a donor.

"It went viral within weeks we went from getting one or two hits a week on our Facebook page to thousands," he added.

After two years of dialysis and about four years on the waiting list, Zwieg got the news last week, and his transplant date is set for next month for Friday, November 2.

"I [cried] like a baby," Zwieg added.

His battle started in 2004 after a business trip to Africa.

He contracted dengue fever and has had health complications ever since. But, with a new kidney comes new hope, and Zwieg said hopefully the kind of winning streak the Brewers can't seem to shake.

"I think that this is their year, it's shaping up to be my year also. So it almost feels like it was meant to be," he said.

Come November, Zwieg said he hopes both he and the Brewers are celebrating — and he wants his story to encourage others to answer the call and become donors.

