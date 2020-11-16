Walmart's Black Friday ad puts the focus on online only deals amid COVID-19

Walmart's official Black Friday ad is here and you'll need to shop online to snag some of this year's best deals.

WASHINGTON — Walmart has released its official Black Friday 2020 ad and this year most of the traditional doorbuster deals will only be available online.

The nation's largest retailer spread out its traditional one-day Black Friday deals over three weekends in November in an effort to reduce crowds in its stores during the coronavirus pandemic.

The third event kicks off online on Wednesday, Nov. 25, with new deals available in stores on Nov. 27, the day after Thanksgiving and the traditional Black Friday.

Walmart's Black Friday ad lists the new PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X consoles, as well as the Oculus Quest 2, as online only deals, available starting at 7 p.m. Eastern on Nov. 25. The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X are already two of the holiday season's most in-demand gifts.

Other top online only deals for Walmart's Black Friday sale includes a Vizio 70-inch Class 4K UHD SmartCast TV for $478, Apple AirPods Pro at $169, the Apple Watch Series 3 GPS at $119 and a Nintendo Switch bundle with "Mario Kart 8 Deluxe" download for $299.

The 12-page ad also features a second wave of deals that kick off online at 12 a.m. Eastern on Nov. 27 and at 5 a.m. in stores on Black Friday. These deals are more focused on home goods, toys, holiday decorations and clothing.

Last month, Walmart said it would go back to limiting the number of customers inside its stores to 20% of the store's capacity during its November sales events, as it had during the early phase of the pandemic. The stores will open at 5 a.m. on Black Friday. It said customers will form a single line to enter the store. And workers will hand out sanitized shopping carts to customers. There will be so-called Health Ambassadors placed at entrances to greet customers and remind them to put on a mask.