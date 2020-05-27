'We hope you sob and cry all day' | Wedding videographer refuses refund after fiancée's death

Copper Stallion Media is threatening a lawsuit against the would-be groom for creating a smear campaign against the company

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Justin Montney is demanding his money back from a wedding videographer after his fiancée was killed in a car crash just outside of Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Montney paid Copper Stallion Media $1,800 back in November to capture their May wedding. After Alexis-Athena Wyatt was hit and killed by a semi-truck in February, Montney contacted the wedding videographers seeking a refund for the cancelled wedding.

Montney said he understood that the contract was non-refundable, but thought that an exception could be made given his circumstances.

The company offered its services to Montney's next wedding, but he told KRDO that the offer was "very insensitive."

The company addressed the situation on their Facebook page, before making all of their social media accounts private.

"We replied and expressed our sympathy and explained to him that all of our wedding contracts are non-refundable," the company posted. "He kept emailing us trying to get a refund and we kept reiterating that the contract is non-refundable. We eventually stopped responding since the issue was moot."

CBS News reports that Copper Stallion Media bought the website domains JustinMontney.com and JustinMontneyWedding.com after Montney went to the media and had his friends post negative comments on the wedding planning website The Knot. The two domains now forward to the song "Disillusioned," performed by A Perfect Circle.

Previously, the sites were used to address the controversy.

According to Copper Stallion Media, Montney warned the company that without a refund "a presence will be taking place on social media."

“This statement shows malice and intent to harm the reputation of Copper Stallion Media,” the company wrote on the websites, according to the Daily Beast. "He admits that the contract was non-refundable but says we should give the money back due to the circumstance. Life is a b*tch, Justin.”

The company added that they "will NEVER refund Justin Montney even with the online threats and harassment."

Now the company is threatening to sue Montney for running a smear campaign.