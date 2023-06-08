Wendy's ditches its Vanilla Frosty once again

The fast food eatery said last year it was one of its "most-requested" items.

COLORADO, USA — Move over, Vanilla Frosty.

Wendy's has brought back its Strawberry Frosty for a second summer in a row.

The ice cream treat previously joined Wendy's menus last summer, before it was replaced by Peppermint in the fall.

The summertime Frosty has forced Wendy's to drop its Vanilla Frosty, which returned to its menu in January.

The Strawberry Frosty has the same smooth texture, but with a strawberry flavor. In 2022, Wendy's Chief Marketing Officer Carl Loredo said the strawberry Frosty flavor was one of its most-requested items.

"It was a no-brainer," Loredo said. "While some of our competitors are still trying to get their ice cream machines to work, fans can dip into this new strawberry treat all summer long at Wendy's."

Wendy's said it will offer a free small Frosty with any purchase on the Wendy's app or Wendy's website through June 21.

Wendy's has also enlisted T-Pain for a new "Buy U a Frosty" music video.

"I loved Wendy's 'We Beefin?' mixtape back in 2018, and knew I wanted to work with them when the time was right," T-Pain said. "I couldn't pass up the opportunity to remake a classic with one of the most classic menu items of all time – the Wendy's Frosty."

"Wendy's loves collaborating with authentic artists and creators, and T-Pain is as real as it gets," said Loredo.

"'Buy U a Frosty' masterfully captures the nostalgic feeling you get when you dip into a Frosty – a feeling that has the power to transport you to your favorite places and times. We know fans will love listening to and duetting the track while enjoying this summer's most delicious strawberry flavor."

The summer strawberry chicken salad is also back on the Wendy's menu for a limited time.

"Delivering the taste of summer with quality ingredients like sun-ripened, hand-picked strawberries, juicy grilled chicken, crisp Applewood smoked bacon, a savory Tuscan cheese blend, drizzled with a sweet and tangy Champagne Vinaigrette–all atop a bed of Wendy's fresh spring mix lettuce blend for a perfectly sweet and savory flavor explosion!" Wendy's said in a release.

