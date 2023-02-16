The family of Bruce Willis says frontotemporal dementia "is a cruel disease that many of us have never heard of and can strike anyone."

WASHINGTON — The family of Bruce Willis shared Thursday that the beloved actor has been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, known as FTD.

The announcement comes one year after his family said he'd been diagnosed with aphasia and would be stepping away from his decades-long acting career because it was impacting his cognitive abilities.

"Since we announced Bruce’s diagnosis of aphasia in spring 2022, Bruce’s condition has progressed and we now have a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia," his family said Thursday.

What is frontotemporal dementia?

According to the Mayo Clinic website, frontotemporal dementia "is an umbrella term for a group of brain disorders that primarily affect the frontal and temporal lobes of the brain."

While dementia mostly impacts people over the age of 65, frontotemporal dementia tends to start at a younger age with most cases diagnosed in people between 45-65 years old, according to the U.K. National Health System.

The most common symptoms and signs of frontotemporal dementia involve extreme changes in behavior and personality including, lack of judgement, increasingly inappropriate social behavior, repetitive compulsive behavior and more.

Frontotemporal dementia is the cause of 10% to 20% of dementia cases, according to the Mayo Clinic.

As Bruce Willis' family explained: "FTD is a cruel disease that many of us have never heard of and can strike anyone."

Are there any treatments for frontotemporal dementia?

Unfortunately, there is no cure or specific treatment for frontotemporal dementia, the Mayo Clinic explains on its website.

Willis' family said Thursday it's a reality they hope can change in the years ahead.