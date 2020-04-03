Strap yourselves in. After the results of Super Tuesday, it looks even more likely that the Democratic presidential primary fight will go all the way to the convention in July in Milwaukee.

Vice President Joe Biden, fresh of his surprise endorsements by former rivals Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar and Beto O'Rourke, won eight states Tuesday night. Sen. Bernie Sanders won four states, but one was the biggest prize: California with 415 of the 1,357 delegates that were up for grabs.

Texas and Maine were still outstanding early Wednesday morning.

If a candidate gets 1,991 delegates before the convention, they will be the nominee. As of 1:15 a.m. eastern Wednesday, the Associated Press has allocated 401 delegates to Biden, 323 delegates to Sanders, 33 to Bloomberg, 28 to Warren and one for Rep. Tulsi Gabbard. But the final California results will change the numbers dramatically.

Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar, who dropped out, have 26 and 7 delegates, respectively.

If someone comes short of the 1,991 mark, a brokered convention is likely.

Here is what to watch for next.

Will Bloomberg and Warren drop out?

Michael Bloomberg, who won the caucuses in American Samoa but finished no better than third in any other state except California, where he was a distant second to Sanders late Tuesday night, will reportedly reassess his candidacy on Wednesday. Traditionally, that's a sign of someone about to drop out.

But Warren reportedly sent out a fundraising email to supporters Tuesday night, a sign she's in for at least another week.

Who votes next?

The next election is next Tuesday, March. 10, with primaries in Idaho, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, North Dakota and Washington state. Democrats Abroad will also vote. Then there will be a caucus in Northern Mariana on March 14.

Arizona, Florida, Illinois and Ohio vote on March 17 followed by Georgia on March 24.

After that, there are still 22 states and three territories left to vote between the end of March and early June.

RELATED: 14 states voted on Super Tuesday. Here are the results.

RELATED: VERIFY: How does the media call races so early?

What's the next big, shocking announcement?

Biden surprise endorsements from Buttigieg, Klobuchar and O'Rourke looks to have paid off with unexpected wins in Minnesota and Massachusetts. Will he or another candidate make a similar play to try and build momentum before next Tuesday?

Another thing to watch: Will a candidate announce a running mate? Usually, these announcements come shortly before the party convention. But in a tight race in which every delegate matters, picking an appealing vice presidential candidate can make a huge difference. But it may also do nothing. In 2016, Sen. Ted Cruz picked Carly Fiorina as his running mate in a desperate effort to stop a runaway Donald Trump.

When's the next debate?

The remaining candidates will be back on the debate stage on March 15. It's a foregone conclusion Biden and Sanders will be there. If Bloomberg and Warren stay in the race, they might to be there as well. The Democratic National Committee has not yet announced its criteria for qualifying for that debate.

In the last two debates, candidates who had won candidates or had met certain polling thresholds were invited. DNC spokeswoman Xochitl Hinojosa tweeted Tuesday night that the threshold will go up.

"By the time we have the March debate, almost 2,000 delegates will be allocated. The threshold will reflect where we are in the race, as it always has," she tweeted.

Her tweet came in response to speculation that Gabbard, who has not dropped out of the race, might qualify for the next debate after winning her first delegate of the season in American Samoa.