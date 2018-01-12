Former president George H.W. Bush, who passed away late Friday night, will be honored and remembered in funeral services in both Washington, D.C. and his home state of Texas.

The Bush family is partnering with the Joint Task Force National Capital Region to carry out a state funeral, which is offered to all current or former presidents, president-elects and other officials designated by the president. It's typically a seven to 10 day event with multiple stages.

Here is the expected schedule of events:

Lie in state at U.S. Capitol

The 41st president will lie in state at the U.S. Capitol, giving the American public an opportunity to bid farewell. An arrival ceremony will be held for the former president on Monday at 5 p.m. EST. The public is invited to pay respects beginning Monday at 7:30 p.m. EST through Wednesday at 7 a.m.

Funeral at National Cathedral

The funeral service at the cathedral in the nation's capital is scheduled to be held Wednesday at 11 a.m. EST.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania announced they will attend, and Wednesday will be declared a national day of mourning, Trump said. Trump also ordered federal offices to be closed Wednesday to honor Bush.

Sign up for the STL Morning Rush newsletter Sign up for the daily STL Morning Rush Newsletter Something went wrong. Get daily emails with stories that will make you feel something. Thank you for signing up for the STL Morning Rush Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

Second funeral at Houston church

The late President’s remains will then be returned to Houston on Wednesday afternoon. He will lie in repose at St. Martin’s Episcopal Church in Houston, Wednesday at 6:45 p.m. until Thursday at 6 a.m. with a guard of honor in attendance.

A funeral service will be held at the church on Thursday at 10 a.m. CST.

Burial at George H.W. Bush Presidential Library

From the church, Bush's remains, accompanied by family members and close friends, will be transported by train to College Station, Texas on Thursday.

He will then be laid to rest at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum at Texas A&M University.

The university said in a press release on Saturday that the former president will be buried in his family plot behind the library, next to his wife Barbara and his daughter Robin.

The funeral procession will travel on George Bush Drive toward the Bush Library Complex.

Texas A&M students, faculty and staff, and the community are invited to view the procession. The interment ceremony will be closed to public viewing.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the George Bush School of Government and Public Service at Texas A&M University at http://bush.tamu.edu. Individuals who wish to dedicate a day to serving others may find guidance and local opportunities at www.pointsoflight.org.

© 2018 TEGNA MEDIA