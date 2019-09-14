WASHINGTON — The White House says Hamza bin Laden, the son of the late al-Qaida leader who had become an increasingly prominent figure in the terrorist organization, has been killed in a U.S. counterterrorism operation in the Afghanistan-Pakistan region.

A White House statement gives no further details, such as when Hamza bin Laden was killed or how the United States confirmed his death.

RELATED: Trump says peace talks with Taliban are now 'dead'

RELATED: Hamza bin Laden, son of Osama bin Laden, is dead, reports say

The statement says Hamza bin Laden's death "not only deprives al-Qaida of important leadership skills and the symbolic connection to his father, but undermines important operational activities of the group."

As leader of al-Qaida, Osama bin Laden and others plotted the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. U.S. Navy SEALs killed him in a raid on a house in Abbottabad, Pakistan, in 2011.

RELATED: He tracked the Taliban. Now he's helping create one-of-a-kind 9/11 monument

In this image from video released by the CIA, Hamza bin Laden is seen as an adult at his wedding. The never-before-seen video of Osama bin Laden's son and potential successor was released Nov. 1, 2017, by the CIA.

AP