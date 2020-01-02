China's death toll from a new virus has risen to 259 and a World Health Organization official says other governments need to prepare for"domestic outbreak control" if the disease spreads.

Beijing criticized Washington's order barring entry to most foreigners who visited China in the past two weeks. Australia announced similar measures. Meanwhile, South Korea and India flew hundreds of their citizens out of Wuhan, the city at the center of an area where some 50 million people are barred from leaving in a sweeping anti-virus effort. Indonesia also sent a plane.

The number of confirmed cases in China rose to 11,791, surpassing the number in the 2002-03 outbreak of SARS. Japan, Vietnam and Australia have reported one more case each.

The World Health Organization says it is especially concerned about cases of human-to-human contact abroad saying, “Countries need to get ready for possible importation in order to identify cases as early as possible and in order to be ready for a domestic outbreak control, if that happens,” the Associated Press reports.

Friday that U.S. declared a public health emergency and President Trump signed an order blocking the entry of foreign nationals who are not the immediate family of American citizens or permanent residents, if they have visited China within the last 14 days.

The Associated Press reports that both the new virus and SARS are from the coronavirus family, which also includes those that cause the common cold. Experts say there is evidence the new virus is spreading among people in China.