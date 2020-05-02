During President Donald Trump's third State of the Union Address, many female lawmakers will be seen wearing all white to honor the women's suffrage movement.

Historically, the suffragettes of the 20th century wore white to protest their right to vote. Their efforts let to the ratification of the 19th Amendment in 1920 granting them that right.

The Democratic Women's Caucus said in a tweet that the congresswomen would wear white to show their persistence as they fight for the people, stand against President Trump's "dangerous" policies and "make sure the voices of women and families are heard."

The congresswomen who are participating have taken to Twitter to express their support in the movement.

"Tonight, we have a message for Donald Trump: women are watching and we're not going anywhere," Massachusetts Rep. and House Democratic Caucus co-chair Katherine Clark tweeted.

The Democratic Women's Caucus also had members wear white to Trump's State of the Union last year.

Many will also be wearing other, equally symbolic colors as well. Some will be wearing green Equal Rights Amendment pins ahead of an expected House vote on the issue this month. Look, too, for red-white-and-blue-striped lapel pins to highlight climate change.

During a press conference before Trump's speech, Rep. Brenda Lawrence, the caucus' co-chair, highlighted women's battle with reproductive health care rights as a major cause the group is rallying behind.

PHOTOS: President Trump's 2020 State of the Union address House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., waits before President Donald Trump arrives to deliver his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) Rep. Veronica Escobar, D-Texas, crosses her fingers as she prepares to tape a Spanish-language response to President Donald Trump's State of the Union address on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, in El Paso, Texas. (AP Photo/Cedar Attanasio) Rep. Jackie Speier, D-Calif., right, arrives before President Donald Trump delivers his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) President Trump's adult children attend his 2020 State of the Union address on Feb., 4. Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Texas., arrives before President Donald Trump delivers his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., right, talks to Rep. Madeleine Dean, D-Pa., left, before President Donald Trump delivers his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, and Rep. Bill Johnson, R-Ohio, arrive before President Donald Trump delivers his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) Rep. Steny Hoyer, D-Md., talks with Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., left, and others before President Donald Trump delivers his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-Va., right, and others wait for President Donald Trump to deliver his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Trump is delivering his State of the Union Address on the eve of his likely impeachment acquittal and in the aftermath of the chaotic first votes of the race to try and replace him.

The address, as always, will happen in the chamber of the House of Representatives. The House impeached Trump in December. House Democrats say Trump abused his power by withholding military aid to Ukraine while demanding an announcement from its president to conduct an investigation into his political rivals, namely Joe Biden. Democrats also say he obstructed Congress' ability to investigate the allegations.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will be sitting behind him, just a few feet away.

Whether Trump will talk about impeachment remains unclear. Republicans in the Senate have made it clear they won't convict him, but some have said the House proved its case and they have conceded Trump did what he's accused of.