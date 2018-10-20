The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:

15-23-53-65-70, Mega Ball: 7, Megaplier: 2

It will be the second-largest jackpot for any game played in the United States, behind the Jan. 13, 2016, Powerball of $1,586,400,000 split three ways in California, Tennessee and Melbourne Beach, Florida.

The prize has grown so large because no one has hit the jackpot since July 24, when a group in California won $543 million.

And if there are no takers Friday night, you will get a shot at an even bigger pot on Tuesday night —$1.6 billion — tying the largest U.S. lottery prize.

The odds of matching all six balls (five white balls 1-70 and a Mega Ball of 1-25) are 1 in 302,575,350.

Most people don’t expect to win, experts say, and instead think the $2 ticket is a small price to dream and be part of a wishful conversation with co-workers or family.

