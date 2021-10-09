x
WNBA star races to hospital for birth of daughter after Game 5 win

Diana Taurasi flew back to Phoenix from Las Vegas immediately after helping the Mercury secure their spot in the WNBA Finals.

PHOENIX — Diana Taurasi made it back home in time to see her wife Penny Taylor give birth to a baby girl — the couple's second child.

Taurasi flew back to Phoenix from Las Vegas immediately after helping the Mercury beat the Aces in Game 5 of their semifinal series. She had 14 of her 24 points in the fourth quarter of the 87-84 win on Friday night.

The league's all-time leading scorer playfully said in a postgame interview to Taylor to “hold it in babe." 

Taurasi had a plane waiting for her for the short flight and then took a car straight to the hospital to see the birth. Taylor gave birth at 4:24 a.m. local time.

Credit: AP
Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi (3) looks to shoot in front of Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young during the first half of Game 5 of a WNBA basketball playoff series Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Chase Stevens)

