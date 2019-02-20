A woman who interrupted Democratic presidential candidate Kirsten Gillibrand is becoming a social media star simply because she wanted some ranch dressing.

Gillibrand, a Democratic U.S. Senator from New York, was talking to voters at the Airliner restaurant and bar in Iowa City Monday night. The place was packed and Gillibrand was sitting on the backrest of a booth.

"I don't think we should back away from the bold ideas the base and the grassroots care about," Gillibrand was heard saying on video, tweeted out by CNN reporter D.J. Judd, as she was answering a question.

A screenshot from Twitter of a woman trying to get by Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-NY, at a campaign event in Iowa City, Iowa, Feb. 18, 2019. The woman, Hanna Kinney, was trying to get some ranch dressing.

That's when the woman tried to get by Gillibrand.

"I'm sorry. I'm just trying to get some ranch," the woman said.

The assembled group roared with laughter before Gillibrand continued her answer, seemingly unfazed by the moment.

The woman is Hanna Kinney, a student at the University of Iowa.

"I knew something was going on, but I wasn’t aware they were going to shove like 100 people into the busiest part of the restaurant," Kinney told New York Magazine.

Kinney says she is interested in politics, but she had a singular thought at that moment.

"I was a girl on a mission. Tunnel vision. It was also a little overwhelming. I’m only five-foot-two, so I’m shorter than most people. You can see in the video I’m just trying to wiggle my way through," Kinney said.

Kinney said the ranch at the Airliner, which is homemade, is "amazing" and is even better on the restaurant's pizza.

"Together it’s probably the best thing you’ll have in the entire world," Kinney said.

Just for a moment, Kinney became a bigger Twitter star than the potential Democratic presidential nominee.