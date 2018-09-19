NEW YORK — Bob Woodward's "Fear" is already a million-seller.

Simon & Schuster announced Tuesday that Woodward's takedown of President Donald Trump has sold more than 1.1 million copies just a week after publication. It is among the fastest selling hardcover books in memory and had the fastest opening in history for Simon & Schuster, which also publishes Stephen King, Doris Kearns Goodwin and Mary Higgins Clark.

"Fear" now joins Michael Wolff's "Fire and Fury" as a million-selling portrait of a chaotic Trump administration.

