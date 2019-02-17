A California man turning 92 wanted to celebrate his birthday by giving back to military families.

Edmund Rusinek, who himself is a World War II veteran, dropped by his neighborhood Chick-Fil-A last Friday and handed the manager a wad of cash, the Orange County Register reported, and some fliers to explain his contribution. The manager told the newspaper she burned through the cash by Saturday morning, and he gave her permission to use his credit card. They estimated he had spent about $1,500 on the idea.

"I guess I’ll know for sure when I get my credit card bill in the mail.," he told the paper. "I’m not a rich man – but this, I can afford.”

“Edmund is a regular customer,” Giola Arkis, the restaurant manager, told the newspaper. “He always comes in for a salad, cookies and coffee. We call him our local sweet thing.”

Rusinek hung out at the restaurant on Sunday, snapping photos with families in uniform and chatting them up. Photos from the local Chick-Fil-A’s Facebook page show him smiling broadly holding a bunch of receipts.

“I’m not military, but was there eating that day, and heard everyone sing Happy Birthday to him!!!” Leslie Newbold wrote on Facebook. “It was a sea of green everywhere in there!!!!!”

Many others commented to wish him a happy birthday.

“The world needs more Edmonds!” posted Bailey Primo. “Thanks Edmond!”